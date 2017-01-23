Wicked wind wreaks havoc across Florida Keys
Extreme winter winds on Monday made for comfortable temperatures on land but created nightmare conditions on the water in the Florida Keys. Sustained winds, which fueled angry seas, were between 25 and 35 mph, peaking at about 70 mph at Pulaski Shoal Light in the Dry Tortugas, 50 mph on Cudjoe Key and 47 mph at the Sand Key Lighthouse, according to the National Weather Service.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KeysNews.com.
Add your comments below
Cudjoe Key Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jared Michael hobgood (Dec '13)
|Jan 22
|Jared Michael Hob...
|923
|Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ...
|Jan 21
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|Review: Pirate Paradise (Feb '13)
|Jan 16
|Anonymous
|4
|Jobs in key west
|Jan 15
|Jake
|1
|61yr young awakened Bi Master Upholsterer
|Jan 12
|Michael D
|1
|Man arrested for FELONY ARSON is in Key Colony
|Jan 11
|On The Job
|3
|ADULT ENTERTAINMENT CLUB on Duval (Jan '12)
|Jan 8
|Stupid here
|105
Find what you want!
Search Cudjoe Key Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC