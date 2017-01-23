Wicked wind wreaks havoc across Flori...

Wicked wind wreaks havoc across Florida Keys

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: KeysNews.com

Extreme winter winds on Monday made for comfortable temperatures on land but created nightmare conditions on the water in the Florida Keys. Sustained winds, which fueled angry seas, were between 25 and 35 mph, peaking at about 70 mph at Pulaski Shoal Light in the Dry Tortugas, 50 mph on Cudjoe Key and 47 mph at the Sand Key Lighthouse, according to the National Weather Service.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KeysNews.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cudjoe Key Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jared Michael hobgood (Dec '13) Jan 22 Jared Michael Hob... 923
Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ... Jan 21 Recall Mayor Davi... 1
Review: Pirate Paradise (Feb '13) Jan 16 Anonymous 4
Jobs in key west Jan 15 Jake 1
61yr young awakened Bi Master Upholsterer Jan 12 Michael D 1
Man arrested for FELONY ARSON is in Key Colony Jan 11 On The Job 3
ADULT ENTERTAINMENT CLUB on Duval (Jan '12) Jan 8 Stupid here 105
See all Cudjoe Key Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cudjoe Key Forum Now

Cudjoe Key Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cudjoe Key Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Cudjoe Key, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,605 • Total comments across all topics: 278,217,711

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC