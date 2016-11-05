Key deer can now self-medicate
Key deer looking for a snack are unknowingly being treated for New World screwworm when they stop at newly installed rural Lower Keys medication stations. Tempted by sweet feed, a mixture of grains, oats and cracked corn, deer living in less-populated areas are drawn to the mechanisms, where they rub up against paint-rollers coated in antiparasitic medication doramectin.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Front www.keysnet.com.
Add your comments below
Cudjoe Key Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Don't hire Rusty Lemon
|Thu
|Teacher
|1
|Trial date set in bus driver lawsuit
|Dec 15
|Born into it
|14
|Lewd conduct is a CAPITAL FELONY under Federal ...
|Dec 5
|Alphaj
|2
|Any one know Bonnie Pasquino?
|Nov '16
|Bert
|1
|Dennis Zecca - Marathon Marina (Mar '13)
|Nov '16
|Bob
|8
|find people for free sex here! (Sep '13)
|Sep '13
|Mauricio Mattas
|1
|Debate: Romney-Ryan - Cudjoe Key, FL (Sep '12)
|Sep '12
|Me
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cudjoe Key Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC