Key deer can now self-medicate

Key deer looking for a snack are unknowingly being treated for New World screwworm when they stop at newly installed rural Lower Keys medication stations. Tempted by sweet feed, a mixture of grains, oats and cracked corn, deer living in less-populated areas are drawn to the mechanisms, where they rub up against paint-rollers coated in antiparasitic medication doramectin.

