Trump's rollback of Obama's Cuba policies may harm the Cubans...

President Donald Trump appears set to walk back some aspects of the normalization of US-Cuba relations conducted by President Barack Obama during his final years in office. According to a draft of an eight-page directive Trump is expected to sign on Friday during an event at Miami's Manuel Artime Theater - named for a leader of the failed Bay of Pigs invasion - the US government will restrict the number of reasons Americans can travel to the island and prohibit financial dealings with companies controlled by the Cuban military.

