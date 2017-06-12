Trump announces the end of Obama's 'misguided deal' with Cuba
President Trump on Friday announced the reversal of some of former President Barack Obama's policies towards Cuba, and told a cheering crowd in Miami that he was "canceling the last administration's completely one-sided deal with Cuba." "It's hard to think of a policy that makes less sense than the prior administration's terrible and misguided deal with the Castro regime," Trump said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Examiner.
Add your comments below
Cuba Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hjust
|May 17
|Jjj
|1
|Lexi Willson
|May '17
|found out
|1
|a t l
|Apr '17
|candyrow
|3
|3 Franklinville Family Members Charged in Meth ...
|Apr '17
|Metwo
|1
|Dozens of Cuban migrants land in Florida Keys: ...
|Apr '17
|Were just afraid
|4
|Cuba remains set in its ways (Apr '15)
|Apr '17
|Were just afraid
|39
|New Yorkers board first flight to Cuba in over ... (Jul '15)
|Apr '17
|Were just afraid
|5
Find what you want!
Search Cuba Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC