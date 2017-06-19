Tougher Trump line toward Cuba deligh...

Tougher Trump line toward Cuba delights hardliners on island

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Albany Times Union

A street sweeper cleans the sidewalk under a mural painting depicting U.S. President Donald Trump, in Havana, Cuba, Friday, June 16, 2017. President Trump is en route to Miami, where he'll announce his plans for halting the flow of U.S. cash to Cuba's military and security services while maintaining diplomatic relations, in a partial reversal of the Obama administration policies.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cuba Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hjust May '17 Jjj 1
Lexi Willson May '17 found out 1
a t l Apr '17 candyrow 3
News 3 Franklinville Family Members Charged in Meth ... Apr '17 Metwo 1
News Dozens of Cuban migrants land in Florida Keys: ... (Dec '16) Apr '17 Were just afraid 4
News Cuba remains set in its ways (Apr '15) Apr '17 Were just afraid 39
News New Yorkers board first flight to Cuba in over ... (Jul '15) Apr '17 Were just afraid 5
See all Cuba Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cuba Forum Now

Cuba Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cuba Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Cuba
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Recession
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Cuba, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,714 • Total comments across all topics: 281,876,103

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC