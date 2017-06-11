Thanks to Pornhub, we know way too much about how people watch porn 0:0

The planet's most popular porn site, which celebrates its 10th anniversary this year, has an astounding 75 million visitors from around the world every day. But while we've been watching Pornhub, the sex-streaming behemoth has been watching us back - amassing so much data on its users' ever-expanding sexual fantasies that it is now what New York magazine calls in its latest issue " the Kinsey Report of our time.

