Thanks to Pornhub, we know way too much about how people watch porn 0:0
The planet's most popular porn site, which celebrates its 10th anniversary this year, has an astounding 75 million visitors from around the world every day. But while we've been watching Pornhub, the sex-streaming behemoth has been watching us back - amassing so much data on its users' ever-expanding sexual fantasies that it is now what New York magazine calls in its latest issue " the Kinsey Report of our time.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Post.
Add your comments below
Cuba Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hjust
|May 17
|Jjj
|1
|Lexi Willson
|May '17
|found out
|1
|a t l
|Apr '17
|candyrow
|3
|3 Franklinville Family Members Charged in Meth ...
|Apr '17
|Metwo
|1
|Dozens of Cuban migrants land in Florida Keys: ...
|Apr '17
|Were just afraid
|4
|Cuba remains set in its ways (Apr '15)
|Apr '17
|Were just afraid
|39
|New Yorkers board first flight to Cuba in over ... (Jul '15)
|Apr '17
|Were just afraid
|5
Find what you want!
Search Cuba Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC