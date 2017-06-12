PHOTOS: Salsa's Roots Traced to City's Streets in New Museum Exhibit
The vibrant, high-energy dance was shaped by the city's Latino communities as they acclimated to life in the city in the 1960s, according to the Museum of the City of New York. With the city as the lab, the Cuban rumba, the Puerto Rican bomba, the Latin boogaloo and the Dominican palo, among others, were fused together to create a dance movement they swept the globe.
