NYC is honoring a thug who brought terrorism to the city for the first time
The heinous FALN bomb attack on Fraunces Tavern on Jan. 24, 1975, first brought terror home to modern-day New York City. Let's not forget this on Sunday, June 10, when remorse-free FALN mastermind Oscar LA3pez Rivera - turned loose by former President Barack Obama after serving half of his 70-year prison sentence - marches in the Puerto Rican Day Parade at the charmed invitation of City Council Speaker Melissa Mark-Viverito.
Cuba Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hjust
|May 17
|Jjj
|1
|Lexi Willson
|May 10
|found out
|1
|a t l
|Apr '17
|candyrow
|3
|3 Franklinville Family Members Charged in Meth ...
|Apr '17
|Metwo
|1
|Dozens of Cuban migrants land in Florida Keys: ...
|Apr '17
|Were just afraid
|4
|Cuba remains set in its ways (Apr '15)
|Apr '17
|Were just afraid
|39
|New Yorkers board first flight to Cuba in over ... (Jul '15)
|Apr '17
|Were just afraid
|5
