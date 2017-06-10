NYC is honoring a thug who brought terrorism to the city for the first time

The heinous FALN bomb attack on Fraunces Tavern on Jan. 24, 1975, first brought terror home to modern-day New York City. Let's not forget this on Sunday, June 10, when remorse-free FALN mastermind Oscar LA3pez Rivera - turned loose by former President Barack Obama after serving half of his 70-year prison sentence - marches in the Puerto Rican Day Parade at the charmed invitation of City Council Speaker Melissa Mark-Viverito.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Post.