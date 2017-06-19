Nyack Sketch Log: Art Council of Rockland Benefit

Bill O'Connell and the Latin Jazz All-Stars will perform a concert to benefit the Arts Council of Rockland at the Nyack Center on Friday, June 23 at 8p. The Arts Council of Rockland is a nonprofit institution dedicated to advancing the arts and the role of artists within the Rockland community through providing grant opportunities, technical assistance, and information to artists and arts organizations.

