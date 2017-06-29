Nicole Malliotakis set to become GOP'...

Nicole Malliotakis set to become GOP's top pick in mayoral race

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jun 29 Read more: New York Post

"There was the whole issue whether she was just raising her profile. People didn't know if she was in, or she would drop out," said Manhattan Republican Party Chairwoman Adele Malpass.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cuba Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hjust May '17 Jjj 1
Lexi Willson May '17 found out 1
a t l Apr '17 candyrow 3
News 3 Franklinville Family Members Charged in Meth ... Apr '17 Metwo 1
News Dozens of Cuban migrants land in Florida Keys: ... (Dec '16) Apr '17 Were just afraid 4
News Cuba remains set in its ways (Apr '15) Apr '17 Were just afraid 39
News New Yorkers board first flight to Cuba in over ... (Jul '15) Apr '17 Were just afraid 5
See all Cuba Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cuba Forum Now

Cuba Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cuba Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Pakistan
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
 

Cuba, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,151 • Total comments across all topics: 282,232,258

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC