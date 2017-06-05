Namibia: Geingob Calls for Removal of...

Namibia: Geingob Calls for Removal of U.S. Trade Embargo On Cuba

President Hage Geingob says there is much ground to cover to ensure the complete lifting of the United States of America's long running economic and trade blockade against Cuba. Geingob made the remarks yesterday during the commencement of the 5th Continental African Conference in Solidarity with Cuba, where about 174 delegates, including several Cuban nationals, were gathered.

