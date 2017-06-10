Meet Dayme Arocena: Cuba's Jazz Pheno...

Meet Dayme Arocena: Cuba's Jazz Phenomenon Fusing Salsa, Hip-Hop And Neo-Soul

Next Story Prev Story
46 min ago Read more: Vibe

DaymA© Arocena is a singing drum. Her mouth blooms a litany of ethereal chants, a sacred devotion as impeccable as her white assembles against her molasses skin-traditional garb in the Afro-Cuban religion of Santeria.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vibe.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cuba Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hjust May 17 Jjj 1
Lexi Willson May '17 found out 1
a t l Apr '17 candyrow 3
News 3 Franklinville Family Members Charged in Meth ... Apr '17 Metwo 1
News Dozens of Cuban migrants land in Florida Keys: ... Apr '17 Were just afraid 4
News Cuba remains set in its ways (Apr '15) Apr '17 Were just afraid 39
News New Yorkers board first flight to Cuba in over ... (Jul '15) Apr '17 Were just afraid 5
See all Cuba Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cuba Forum Now

Cuba Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cuba Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Cuba, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,393 • Total comments across all topics: 281,798,862

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC