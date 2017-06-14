How New Yorkers' obsession with Cuba gave rise to Salsa

The Cheetah Club on Broadway and 53rd Street was the "granddaddy of the big commercial disco," wrote cultural historian Steven Watson in his 2003 book, "Factory Made: Warhol and the Sixties." Warhol and crew roller-skated on the Cheetah's enormous dance floor; the 1960s musical "Hair" debuted there before scandalizing Broadway.

