El Bloqueo Redux: Trump's Cuba Policies Strikes a Familiar Chord

Thursday Jun 22

When members of the dwindling cadre of Cuban-American hardliners crammed into a theater in Miami's Little Havana neighborhood last week for the unveiling of the Trump administration's rollback of select Obama-era Cuba policies, President Trump struck a familiar, self-congratulatory note. Standing alongside Sen. Marco Rubio, Rep. Lincoln Diaz-Balart and other Cuban-American elected officials, and speaking in a city-owned space named after a leader of the CIA-backed Bay of Pigs invasion who once fundraised for the Watergate burglars , Trump lambasted his predecessor's Cuba policies as a " completely one-side deal ," pontificating that "travel and trade does not help the Cuban people, they only enrich the Cuban regime."

