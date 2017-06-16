Cubans brace for worst as Trump takes aim at Obama opening
In this Aug. 11, 2015 file photo, US Citizen Jordan Graddis, 24, left, takes a photo of Emily O'connell, 24, as she holds a US and a Cuban flag in front of the U.S. embassy in Havana, Cuba. On Friday, June 16, 2017, President Donald Trump will give America's Cuba policy its second 180-degree spin in three years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Add your comments below
Cuba Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hjust
|May 17
|Jjj
|1
|Lexi Willson
|May '17
|found out
|1
|a t l
|Apr '17
|candyrow
|3
|3 Franklinville Family Members Charged in Meth ...
|Apr '17
|Metwo
|1
|Dozens of Cuban migrants land in Florida Keys: ...
|Apr '17
|Were just afraid
|4
|Cuba remains set in its ways (Apr '15)
|Apr '17
|Were just afraid
|39
|New Yorkers board first flight to Cuba in over ... (Jul '15)
|Apr '17
|Were just afraid
|5
Find what you want!
Search Cuba Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC