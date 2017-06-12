Cuban dissident to receive West New Y...

Cuban dissident to receive West New York 'key to town'

Friday Jun 9 Read more: The Jersey Journal

WEST NEW YORK -- A well-known Cuban dissident will be in West New York on Friday to speak out against continued human rights abuses on the island despite the recent thaw in U.S. relations, and to be honored by one of the town's own outspoken critics of the island's authoritarian regime. The dissident, Marta Beatriz Roque Cabello , is a 72-year-old economist and longtime critic of Fidel Castro and his brother Raul.

Read more at The Jersey Journal.

Cuba, NY

