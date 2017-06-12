Cuban dissident to receive West New York 'key to town'
WEST NEW YORK -- A well-known Cuban dissident will be in West New York on Friday to speak out against continued human rights abuses on the island despite the recent thaw in U.S. relations, and to be honored by one of the town's own outspoken critics of the island's authoritarian regime. The dissident, Marta Beatriz Roque Cabello , is a 72-year-old economist and longtime critic of Fidel Castro and his brother Raul.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Add your comments below
Cuba Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hjust
|May 17
|Jjj
|1
|Lexi Willson
|May '17
|found out
|1
|a t l
|Apr '17
|candyrow
|3
|3 Franklinville Family Members Charged in Meth ...
|Apr '17
|Metwo
|1
|Dozens of Cuban migrants land in Florida Keys: ...
|Apr '17
|Were just afraid
|4
|Cuba remains set in its ways (Apr '15)
|Apr '17
|Were just afraid
|39
|New Yorkers board first flight to Cuba in over ... (Jul '15)
|Apr '17
|Were just afraid
|5
Find what you want!
Search Cuba Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC