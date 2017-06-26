C'bean/American Congresswoman urges restoration of Obama's Cuban policies

Caribbean American Congresswoman Yvette C Clarke has called on her colleagues in the United States House of Representatives and the Senate to join in an effort to restore former US President Barack Obama's "practical, common-sense approach" towards Cuba. Clarke, the daughter of Jamaican immigrants, who represents the 9th Congressional District in Brooklyn, New York, made the call as incumbent US President, Donald J Trump, announced last week that he would, among other things, limit travel by American citizens to Cuba and restrict financial transactions with many sectors of Cuba's economy.

