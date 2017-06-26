C'bean/American Congresswoman urges r...

C'bean/American Congresswoman urges restoration of Obama's Cuban policies

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jun 21 Read more: Jamaica Observer

Caribbean American Congresswoman Yvette C Clarke has called on her colleagues in the United States House of Representatives and the Senate to join in an effort to restore former US President Barack Obama's "practical, common-sense approach" towards Cuba. Clarke, the daughter of Jamaican immigrants, who represents the 9th Congressional District in Brooklyn, New York, made the call as incumbent US President, Donald J Trump, announced last week that he would, among other things, limit travel by American citizens to Cuba and restrict financial transactions with many sectors of Cuba's economy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jamaica Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cuba Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hjust May '17 Jjj 1
Lexi Willson May '17 found out 1
a t l Apr '17 candyrow 3
News 3 Franklinville Family Members Charged in Meth ... Apr '17 Metwo 1
News Dozens of Cuban migrants land in Florida Keys: ... (Dec '16) Apr '17 Were just afraid 4
News Cuba remains set in its ways (Apr '15) Apr '17 Were just afraid 39
News New Yorkers board first flight to Cuba in over ... (Jul '15) Apr '17 Were just afraid 5
See all Cuba Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cuba Forum Now

Cuba Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cuba Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
 

Cuba, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,219 • Total comments across all topics: 282,044,300

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC