Arkport school board fires Wight
Arkport school board members Wednesday night announced the termination of the contract with substitute teacher Thomas M. Wight of Cuba. On Tuesday, New York State Police arrested Wight and charged him with forcible touching and endangering the welfare of a child, both misdemeanors.
