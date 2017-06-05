Alison Jacques Gallery opens second solo exhibition by Cuban-born artist Ana Mendieta
Ana Mendieta, Untitled , 1972 .Suite of 7 Estate colour photographs, 33.7 x 50.8 cm, 13 1/4 x 20 ins each, 50.3 x 50.4 cm, 19 3/4 x 19 7/8 ins framed, landscape 49 x 67 cm, 19 1/4 x 26 3/8 ins framed, portrait Edition 2/10 © The Estate of Ana Mendieta Collection, LLC Courtesy The Estate of Ana Mendieta Collection, Galerie Lelong, New York and Alison Jacques Gallery, London. Alison Jacques Gallery presents the gallery's second solo exhibition by Cuban-born artist, Ana Mendieta .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Art Daily.
Add your comments below
Cuba Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hjust
|May 17
|Jjj
|1
|Lexi Willson
|May 10
|found out
|1
|a t l
|Apr '17
|candyrow
|3
|3 Franklinville Family Members Charged in Meth ...
|Apr '17
|Metwo
|1
|Dozens of Cuban migrants land in Florida Keys: ...
|Apr '17
|Were just afraid
|4
|Cuba remains set in its ways (Apr '15)
|Apr '17
|Were just afraid
|39
|New Yorkers board first flight to Cuba in over ... (Jul '15)
|Apr '17
|Were just afraid
|5
Find what you want!
Search Cuba Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC