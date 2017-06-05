Alison Jacques Gallery opens second s...

Alison Jacques Gallery opens second solo exhibition by Cuban-born artist Ana Mendieta

Ana Mendieta, Untitled , 1972 .Suite of 7 Estate colour photographs, 33.7 x 50.8 cm, 13 1/4 x 20 ins each, 50.3 x 50.4 cm, 19 3/4 x 19 7/8 ins framed, landscape 49 x 67 cm, 19 1/4 x 26 3/8 ins framed, portrait Edition 2/10 © The Estate of Ana Mendieta Collection, LLC Courtesy The Estate of Ana Mendieta Collection, Galerie Lelong, New York and Alison Jacques Gallery, London. Alison Jacques Gallery presents the gallery's second solo exhibition by Cuban-born artist, Ana Mendieta .

