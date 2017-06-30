30 Years Later, An American Faces Extradition From Cuba
Filmmaker Jamie Kastner discusses "The Skyjacker's Tale" along with New York civil rights attorney Margaret Ratner-Kunstler , who is featured in the documentary. The film gives unprecedented access to one of the top five most wanted U.S. fugitives in Cuba -- Ishmael Muslim Ali, an American convicted of murdering eight people on a Rockefeller-owned golf course in the U.S. Virgin Islands.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WNYC-AM New York.
Add your comments below
Cuba Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hjust
|May '17
|Jjj
|1
|Lexi Willson
|May '17
|found out
|1
|a t l
|Apr '17
|candyrow
|3
|3 Franklinville Family Members Charged in Meth ...
|Apr '17
|Metwo
|1
|Dozens of Cuban migrants land in Florida Keys: ... (Dec '16)
|Apr '17
|Were just afraid
|4
|Cuba remains set in its ways (Apr '15)
|Apr '17
|Were just afraid
|39
|New Yorkers board first flight to Cuba in over ... (Jul '15)
|Apr '17
|Were just afraid
|5
Find what you want!
Search Cuba Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC