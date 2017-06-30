30 Years Later, An American Faces Ext...

30 Years Later, An American Faces Extradition From Cuba

Thursday Jun 29 Read more: WNYC-AM New York

Filmmaker Jamie Kastner discusses "The Skyjacker's Tale" along with New York civil rights attorney Margaret Ratner-Kunstler , who is featured in the documentary. The film gives unprecedented access to one of the top five most wanted U.S. fugitives in Cuba -- Ishmael Muslim Ali, an American convicted of murdering eight people on a Rockefeller-owned golf course in the U.S. Virgin Islands.

