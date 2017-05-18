With Lacoste, Mont Blanc, socialist Cuba has 1st luxury mall
A Cuban girl takes a selfie in front of a window of a luxury store at the Manzana de Gomez Kempinski five-star hotel in Havana, Cuba, Monday, May 8, 2017. With other sectors declining, Cuba's increasingly important tourism industry is under pressure to change its state-run hotels' reputation for charging exorbitant prices for rooms and food far below international standards.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Add your comments below
Cuba Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hjust
|Wed
|Jjj
|1
|Lexi Willson
|May 10
|found out
|1
|a t l
|Apr 27
|candyrow
|3
|3 Franklinville Family Members Charged in Meth ...
|Apr 20
|Metwo
|1
|Dozens of Cuban migrants land in Florida Keys: ...
|Apr '17
|Were just afraid
|4
|Cuba remains set in its ways (Apr '15)
|Apr '17
|Were just afraid
|39
|New Yorkers board first flight to Cuba in over ... (Jul '15)
|Apr '17
|Were just afraid
|5
Find what you want!
Search Cuba Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC