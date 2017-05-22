the Negotiator: How The Bay Of Pigs P...

the Negotiator: How The Bay Of Pigs Prisoners Regained Their Freedom

Friday May 19

The inside story of James Donovan, who sat face-to-face with Fidel Castro, negotiated the release of hundreds of prisoners and opened the door to diplomacy between the U.S. and Cuba Fidel Castro and a New York insurance lawyer named James Donovan stood together on the tarmac of San Antonio de los BaA os Airfield in Cuba and watched as hundreds of just-released prisoners of war boarded a caravan of planes bound for Miami. It was December 23, 1962.

Cuba, NY

