Story from NorthCountryNow.com

More than 1,000 students were recognized for earning their baccalaureate and graduate degrees at The State University of New York at Potsdam on Saturday, May 20. The Class of 2017 became the first students to graduate in SUNY Potsdam's third century -- 201 years after the institution was first founded. It's a unique distinction, one that President Kristin G. Esterberg noted was par for the course for the senior class, many of whom had also been the first to do a number of things, such as traveling to Cuba through a new campus partnership or completing a degree in one of the College's newest majors.

