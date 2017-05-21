Senator Menendez honors the memory of Cuban exile

The father of a good friend of mine recently passed away at age 104, Dr. Rolando Alum, Sr., was a beloved man whose story is a familiar one to Babalu readers. He was successful educator and a dentist in Cuba who with his wife, preferred leaving everything behind at age 48 to start all over again in a country in which he did not know the language, where he worked at menial jobs, despite his three doctorates, to live in freedom and to save their children from the deprivations and oppression of a communist system.

