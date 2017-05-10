Orquesta Aragon & Orquesta Broadway
"One of the most beloved and respected bands ever to come out of Cuba, Orquesta Aragon is still going strong." Lehman Center for the Performing Arts is proud to present direct from Cuba, the legendary champion of cha-cha-cha and danzon , ORQUESTA ARAGON , at 8pm.
