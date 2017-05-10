Orquesta Aragon & Orquesta Broadway

Orquesta Aragon & Orquesta Broadway

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Hudson Reporter

"One of the most beloved and respected bands ever to come out of Cuba, Orquesta Aragon is still going strong." Lehman Center for the Performing Arts is proud to present direct from Cuba, the legendary champion of cha-cha-cha and danzon , ORQUESTA ARAGON , at 8pm.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hudson Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cuba Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Lexi Willson May 10 found out 1
a t l Apr 27 candyrow 3
News 3 Franklinville Family Members Charged in Meth ... Apr 20 Metwo 1
News Dozens of Cuban migrants land in Florida Keys: ... Apr '17 Were just afraid 4
News Cuba remains set in its ways (Apr '15) Apr '17 Were just afraid 39
News New Yorkers board first flight to Cuba in over ... (Jul '15) Apr '17 Were just afraid 5
News Celebrities' Blind Spot on CubaLizzie Crocker Dec '16 Commies R red 1
See all Cuba Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cuba Forum Now

Cuba Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cuba Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Ebola
  5. Supreme Court
 

Cuba, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,748 • Total comments across all topics: 280,973,116

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC