On Cuba's Independence Day, Trump cal...

On Cuba's Independence Day, Trump calls out Castro...

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday May 21 Read more: Babalu Blog

Say what you will about President Donald Trump and his administration, but this is the first time in eight years that the White House has called out Cuba's apartheid regime for what it is: A despotic and violently repressive dictatorship guilty of committing countless human rights atrocities. Amid his first foreign trip as President of the United States, Donald Trump released a statement Saturday congratulating the Cuban-American community on the 115th anniversary of their independence from the Spanish empire, condemning the Castro regime for its "cruel despotism" and "unjust persecution" of political dissidents.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Babalu Blog.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cuba Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hjust May 17 Jjj 1
Lexi Willson May 10 found out 1
a t l Apr 27 candyrow 3
News 3 Franklinville Family Members Charged in Meth ... Apr '17 Metwo 1
News Dozens of Cuban migrants land in Florida Keys: ... Apr '17 Were just afraid 4
News Cuba remains set in its ways (Apr '15) Apr '17 Were just afraid 39
News New Yorkers board first flight to Cuba in over ... (Jul '15) Apr '17 Were just afraid 5
See all Cuba Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cuba Forum Now

Cuba Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cuba Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Health Care
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Cuba, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,863 • Total comments across all topics: 281,251,926

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC