On Cuba's Independence Day, Trump calls out Castro...

Say what you will about President Donald Trump and his administration, but this is the first time in eight years that the White House has called out Cuba's apartheid regime for what it is: A despotic and violently repressive dictatorship guilty of committing countless human rights atrocities. Amid his first foreign trip as President of the United States, Donald Trump released a statement Saturday congratulating the Cuban-American community on the 115th anniversary of their independence from the Spanish empire, condemning the Castro regime for its "cruel despotism" and "unjust persecution" of political dissidents.

