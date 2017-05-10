Mark Cuban Sends Twitter Stock Aflutt...

Mark Cuban Sends Twitter Stock Aflutter With Investment

Mark Cuban, the outspoken billionaire owner of the Dallas Mavericks, helped power Twitter to large gains in stock price Tuesday, after an announcement that he would be purchasing a hefty number of shares in the social media company. When the stock market closed Tuesday, the price of Twitter stock had gone up 4% to $18.24, a big jump for the company that has never made a profit.

