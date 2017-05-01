How a Cuban accountant became a CIA assassin
Trained to kill? Former Cuban accountant tells how the CIA instructed him to assassinate Fidel Castro using a gun hidden inside a camera A Cuban accountant who was approached by the CIA to assassinate Fidel Castro has told his incredible life story for the first time. Antonio Veciana was approached in September 1959 by a man calling himself Maurice Bishop who claimed to represent a Belgian mining firm.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.
Add your comments below
Cuba Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|a t l
|Apr 27
|candyrow
|3
|3 Franklinville Family Members Charged in Meth ...
|Apr 20
|Metwo
|1
|Dozens of Cuban migrants land in Florida Keys: ...
|Apr 8
|Were just afraid
|4
|Cuba remains set in its ways (Apr '15)
|Apr 8
|Were just afraid
|39
|New Yorkers board first flight to Cuba in over ... (Jul '15)
|Apr 8
|Were just afraid
|5
|Jen childs and eric keech
|Jan '17
|Concernedparent
|2
|Portville Man Receives 20-Year Sentence For Ass... (Sep '14)
|Jan '17
|susan
|6
Find what you want!
Search Cuba Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC