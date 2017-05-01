How a Cuban accountant became a CIA a...

How a Cuban accountant became a CIA assassin

1 hr ago

Trained to kill? Former Cuban accountant tells how the CIA instructed him to assassinate Fidel Castro using a gun hidden inside a camera A Cuban accountant who was approached by the CIA to assassinate Fidel Castro has told his incredible life story for the first time. Antonio Veciana was approached in September 1959 by a man calling himself Maurice Bishop who claimed to represent a Belgian mining firm.

