High Fidel-ity: Tom Morello's 2006 Au...

High Fidel-ity: Tom Morello's 2006 Audioslave Tour Diary

Next Story Prev Story
14 min ago Read more: Spin

This feature, a journal by Audioslave's lead guitarist Tom Morello detailing the band's visit and concert in Cuba, originally appeared in the August 2005 issue of SPIN. When we got word that our trip to Cuba had been okayed, no one could believe it.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Spin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cuba Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hjust Wed Jjj 1
Lexi Willson May 10 found out 1
a t l Apr 27 candyrow 3
News 3 Franklinville Family Members Charged in Meth ... Apr 20 Metwo 1
News Dozens of Cuban migrants land in Florida Keys: ... Apr '17 Were just afraid 4
News Cuba remains set in its ways (Apr '15) Apr '17 Were just afraid 39
News New Yorkers board first flight to Cuba in over ... (Jul '15) Apr '17 Were just afraid 5
See all Cuba Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cuba Forum Now

Cuba Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cuba Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Microsoft
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
  1. China
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. North Korea
 

Cuba, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,316 • Total comments across all topics: 281,126,216

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC