Hear Cuban Versions of Janelle Monae's 'Tightrope' & Ben E. King's 'Stand By Me'
You may have never imagined a mambo version of Janelle Monae's "Tightrope," or Ben E. King singing "Stand By Me" as a cha-cha-cha. But producers Frank and Christian Berman did.
