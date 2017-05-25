CUBA: Luxury Kempinski Hotel Opens Its Doors In Havana
The Gran Hotel Manzana Kempinski la Havana is located in the old Manzana de Gomez building on the Parque Central. The Gran Hotel Manzana Kempinski la Havana, the latest addition to the Kempinski Hotels chain, began receiving guests this week in Havana.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cigar Aficionado.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cuba Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hjust
|May 17
|Jjj
|1
|Lexi Willson
|May 10
|found out
|1
|a t l
|Apr 27
|candyrow
|3
|3 Franklinville Family Members Charged in Meth ...
|Apr '17
|Metwo
|1
|Dozens of Cuban migrants land in Florida Keys: ...
|Apr '17
|Were just afraid
|4
|Cuba remains set in its ways (Apr '15)
|Apr '17
|Were just afraid
|39
|New Yorkers board first flight to Cuba in over ... (Jul '15)
|Apr '17
|Were just afraid
|5
Find what you want!
Search Cuba Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC