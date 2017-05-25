Colombian Women Expose 'Invisible' Wa...

Colombian Women Expose 'Invisible' War Crimes

Next Story Prev Story
Monday May 22 Read more: NY City News Service

Charo Minas Rojas has a long history of challenging Colombia's patriarchal society. In 2014, she led a group of Afro-Colombian women on a 350-mile march from the Cauca region to Bogota followed by a sit-in that eventually forced the government to recognize their land rights against illegal mining.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NY City News Service.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cuba Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hjust May 17 Jjj 1
Lexi Willson May 10 found out 1
a t l Apr 27 candyrow 3
News 3 Franklinville Family Members Charged in Meth ... Apr '17 Metwo 1
News Dozens of Cuban migrants land in Florida Keys: ... Apr '17 Were just afraid 4
News Cuba remains set in its ways (Apr '15) Apr '17 Were just afraid 39
News New Yorkers board first flight to Cuba in over ... (Jul '15) Apr '17 Were just afraid 5
See all Cuba Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cuba Forum Now

Cuba Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cuba Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Recession
  3. Microsoft
  4. Mexico
  5. Gunman
 

Cuba, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,002 • Total comments across all topics: 281,291,305

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC