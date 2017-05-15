Coast Guard data shows dramatic drop ...

Coast Guard data shows dramatic drop in Cuban interdictions

Monday May 15

New U.S. Coast Guard statistics illustrate the dramatic drop in the number of Cuban migrants trying to reach U.S. shores by sea since President Barack Obama ended "wet foot, dry foot" in January. Coast Guard data released Monday says U.S. authorities caught more than 1,000 Cuban migrants at sea in April and May 2016.

