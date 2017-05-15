Coast Guard data shows dramatic drop in Cuban interdictions
New U.S. Coast Guard statistics illustrate the dramatic drop in the number of Cuban migrants trying to reach U.S. shores by sea since President Barack Obama ended "wet foot, dry foot" in January. Coast Guard data released Monday says U.S. authorities caught more than 1,000 Cuban migrants at sea in April and May 2016.
Cuba Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hjust
|May 17
|Jjj
|1
|Lexi Willson
|May 10
|found out
|1
|a t l
|Apr 27
|candyrow
|3
|3 Franklinville Family Members Charged in Meth ...
|Apr '17
|Metwo
|1
|Dozens of Cuban migrants land in Florida Keys: ...
|Apr '17
|Were just afraid
|4
|Cuba remains set in its ways (Apr '15)
|Apr '17
|Were just afraid
|39
|New Yorkers board first flight to Cuba in over ... (Jul '15)
|Apr '17
|Were just afraid
|5
