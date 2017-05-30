Buena Vista Social Club: Adios

"The Ballad of Narayama" is a Japanese film of great beauty and elegant artifice, telling a story of startling cruelty. What a space it opens Chaz Ebert reports on "The Meyerowitz Stories ," "The Killing of a Sacred Deer" and more in her fourth video dispatch from Cannes PBS' American Masters has a special four-hours for foodies, with docs on James Beard, Jacques Pepin, Alice Waters and Julia Child.

