The Absolute Best Daiquiris in New York
A frothy, freshly shaken daiquiri at BlackTail, and its frozen counterpart. It is impossible to say which is better.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Grub Street.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cuba Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Angel Taylor
|Mon
|Sandy
|6
|Dozens of Cuban migrants land in Florida Keys: ...
|Apr 8
|Were just afraid
|4
|Cuba remains set in its ways (Apr '15)
|Apr 8
|Were just afraid
|39
|New Yorkers board first flight to Cuba in over ... (Jul '15)
|Apr 8
|Were just afraid
|5
|Jen childs and eric keech
|Jan '17
|Concernedparent
|2
|Portville Man Receives 20-Year Sentence For Ass... (Sep '14)
|Jan '17
|susan
|6
|Celebrities' Blind Spot on CubaLizzie Crocker
|Dec '16
|Commies R red
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cuba Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC