Havana Film Festival New York 2017 Closes with Musical Tour-de-Force the Forbidden Shore
The 18th Havana Film Festival New York comes to a close with the 8th Havana Star Prize Awards Ceremony followed by the NY premiere of the musical documentary The Forbidden Shore - a portrayal of over 40 exceptional Cuban musicians and artists. With his ambitious new film, Chapman captures the full gamut of what's happening now in Cuba, both the most exciting artists and the distinct musical scenes they move in, from classic son and salsa, to trova, reggaeton, rock, jazz, metal, rap, electronic, classical, choral, pop, rumba, conga, timba, and more! Chapman was born in Toronto, Canada.
