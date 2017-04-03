Havana Film Festival New York 2017 Cl...

Havana Film Festival New York 2017 Closes with Musical Tour-de-Force the Forbidden Shore

Next Story Prev Story
1 min ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

The 18th Havana Film Festival New York comes to a close with the 8th Havana Star Prize Awards Ceremony followed by the NY premiere of the musical documentary The Forbidden Shore - a portrayal of over 40 exceptional Cuban musicians and artists. With his ambitious new film, Chapman captures the full gamut of what's happening now in Cuba, both the most exciting artists and the distinct musical scenes they move in, from classic son and salsa, to trova, reggaeton, rock, jazz, metal, rap, electronic, classical, choral, pop, rumba, conga, timba, and more! Chapman was born in Toronto, Canada.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cuba Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jen childs and eric keech Jan '17 Concernedparent 2
News Dozens of Cuban migrants land in Florida Keys: ... Jan '17 Jodie Tatum 3
News Cuba remains set in its ways (Apr '15) Jan '17 Josh Morgan 38
News Portville Man Receives 20-Year Sentence For Ass... (Sep '14) Jan '17 susan 6
News Celebrities' Blind Spot on CubaLizzie Crocker Dec '16 Commies R red 1
News US reportedly may abstain from UN vote condemni... (Sep '15) Jul '16 Crusader 9
News Holding the left responsible (Sep '15) Jul '16 Crusader 4
See all Cuba Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cuba Forum Now

Cuba Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cuba Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. Final Four
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Cuba, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,650 • Total comments across all topics: 280,019,496

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC