Havana Film Festival New York 2017 Announces Havana Star Prize Winners

The 18th Havana Film Festival NY announced the Havana Star Prize Winners during its Closing Night Ceremony at the New York Directors Guild Theatre in Manhattan. Last Days in Havana by Fernando Perez won the Havana Star Prize for Best Feature.

