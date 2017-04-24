Friends of the arts celebrate wealth of regional talent
Friends of the arts came together to support the Cattaraugus County Arts Council and celebrate the arts and cultural award winners at the third annual Celebration of the Arts Party, which was recently held at the Bartlett Country Club. CCAC President Ira Katzenstein announced that the arts and cultural award for lifetime achievement would be known, going forward, as the Thomas Barnes Lifetime Achievement award.
