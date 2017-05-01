Eli n documentary revisits painful ch...

Eli n documentary revisits painful chapter in Cuban American history

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Apr 27 Read more: The Miami Herald

Juan Miguel GonzA lez holds his son EliA n after a reunion at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Saturday, April 22, 2000. Demonstrators during a Miami rally in support of EliA n GonzA lez.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cuba Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
a t l Apr 27 candyrow 3
News 3 Franklinville Family Members Charged in Meth ... Apr 20 Metwo 1
News Dozens of Cuban migrants land in Florida Keys: ... Apr 8 Were just afraid 4
News Cuba remains set in its ways (Apr '15) Apr 8 Were just afraid 39
News New Yorkers board first flight to Cuba in over ... (Jul '15) Apr 8 Were just afraid 5
Jen childs and eric keech Jan '17 Concernedparent 2
News Portville Man Receives 20-Year Sentence For Ass... (Sep '14) Jan '17 susan 6
See all Cuba Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cuba Forum Now

Cuba Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cuba Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Cuba, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,971 • Total comments across all topics: 280,740,840

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC