Eli n documentary revisits painful chapter in Cuban American history
Juan Miguel GonzA lez holds his son EliA n after a reunion at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Saturday, April 22, 2000. Demonstrators during a Miami rally in support of EliA n GonzA lez.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cuba Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|a t l
|Apr 27
|candyrow
|3
|3 Franklinville Family Members Charged in Meth ...
|Apr 20
|Metwo
|1
|Dozens of Cuban migrants land in Florida Keys: ...
|Apr 8
|Were just afraid
|4
|Cuba remains set in its ways (Apr '15)
|Apr 8
|Were just afraid
|39
|New Yorkers board first flight to Cuba in over ... (Jul '15)
|Apr 8
|Were just afraid
|5
|Jen childs and eric keech
|Jan '17
|Concernedparent
|2
|Portville Man Receives 20-Year Sentence For Ass... (Sep '14)
|Jan '17
|susan
|6
Find what you want!
Search Cuba Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC