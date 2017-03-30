Cuban uses condoms, tropical fruit to...

Cuban uses condoms, tropical fruit to make own brand of wine

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Apr 2 Read more: Fox News

In this March 30, 2017 photo, winemaker Orestes Estevez poses among dozens condom topped wine jugs at his house in Havana, Cuba, Thursday. Estevez and his family fill the glass jugs with grapes, ginger and hibiscus, then slip a condom over each glass neck to start the unusual process of winemaking in a land famed for rum.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cuba Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jen childs and eric keech Jan '17 Concernedparent 2
News Dozens of Cuban migrants land in Florida Keys: ... Jan '17 Jodie Tatum 3
News Cuba remains set in its ways (Apr '15) Jan '17 Josh Morgan 38
News Portville Man Receives 20-Year Sentence For Ass... (Sep '14) Jan '17 susan 6
News Celebrities' Blind Spot on CubaLizzie Crocker Dec '16 Commies R red 1
News US reportedly may abstain from UN vote condemni... (Sep '15) Jul '16 Crusader 9
News Holding the left responsible (Sep '15) Jul '16 Crusader 4
See all Cuba Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cuba Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Watch for Allegany County was issued at April 06 at 1:58AM EDT

Cuba Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cuba Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Pakistan
  3. Wall Street
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
 

Cuba, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,369 • Total comments across all topics: 280,090,670

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC