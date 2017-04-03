Cuban uses condoms, tropical fruit to...

Cuban uses condoms, tropical fruit to make own brand of wine

Sunday Apr 2

For many Cubans the allure of a better life in the private sector has spurred the imaginative and ambitious to strike out on their own. Orestes Estevez is a fruit winemaker finding success using condoms in the fermentation process.

Cuba, NY

