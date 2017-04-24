Cuba weathers storm in Venezuela but future looks uncertain

Children play in the street by images of Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez, left, which reads in Spanish "Best friend of Cuba," and Cuba's revolutionary hero Ernesto "Che" Guevara in Havana, Cuba, Tuesday, April 25, 2017. A much-feared return to Cuba's post-Soviet "Special Period" of food shortages and blackouts has yet to materialize as energy conservation and a boom in tourism and overseas remittances cushion the blow of a roughly 50 percent cut in Venezuelan oil aid worth hundreds of millions of dollars a year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.