British documentary on Elian Gonzalez about to be released
If you do take the second route, unfortunately, there isn't much you will be able to do about expressing your rage against DVD's, Blue Rays, and Cable movie channels. The world will be flooded with crap about "Cuban Boy" Elian, for sure.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Babalu Blog.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cuba Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|a t l
|15 hr
|Conniebonnie
|2
|3 Franklinville Family Members Charged in Meth ...
|Apr 20
|Metwo
|1
|Dozens of Cuban migrants land in Florida Keys: ...
|Apr 8
|Were just afraid
|4
|Cuba remains set in its ways (Apr '15)
|Apr 8
|Were just afraid
|39
|New Yorkers board first flight to Cuba in over ... (Jul '15)
|Apr 8
|Were just afraid
|5
|Jen childs and eric keech
|Jan '17
|Concernedparent
|2
|Portville Man Receives 20-Year Sentence For Ass... (Sep '14)
|Jan '17
|susan
|6
Find what you want!
Search Cuba Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC