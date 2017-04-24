a Chico & Ritaa to screen at Tobago Jazz Film FestivalApr. 20, 2017, 7:27 PM Ast

a Chico & Ritaa to screen at Tobago J...

Chico & Rita to screen at Tobago Jazz Film Festival

Thursday Apr 20

A brilliant piano player and a beautiful singer from Cuba chase their dreams - and each other - across the globe in the majestic animation Chico & Rita, which screens on Tuesday from 7 p.m., at the Waves Restaurant and Bar, Black Rock, as part of the Tobago Jazz Film Festival, presented by the trinidad + tobago film festival and its corporate sponsor, Flow. Admission is free and dinner reservations can be booked in advance for those who wish to take in the movie over drinks and dinner.

