Tiempo Libre mastered its sound by ignoring music bans in Cuba

The Cuban-music band Tiempo Libre is, from left, Raul Rodriguez, Wilber Rodriguez, Jorge Gomez, Leandro Gonzalez, Xavier Mili Saint-Ives, Luis Beltran, and Israel Morales. [Courtest Tiempo Libre] As students studying classical music at a conservatory in Havana, Jorge Gomez and his friends were told by teachers that learning Afro-Cuban tunes was a waste of their talents so not to bother.

Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.