This Year's Stony Brook University Hispanic Film Festival is Dedicated to Cuba

For the first time ever, Stony Brook University's Hispanic Film Festival dedicates its entire annual program to Cuba, featuring a selection of contemporary films from the island. Organized by Gisele Blain De Dios of the Department of Hispanic Languages and Literature at the University, which is located in Long Island, NY, the presentations and discussions focus on independent film production, and the themes health and education in Cuba.

