The assimilation of a Jewish Cuban girl to the U.S. and the recovery of the lost island

Wednesday Mar 15 Read more: The Miami Herald

A Jewish Cuban girl who flees Fidel Castro's regime and lands in multicultural New York City is the main character of the first novel by anthropologist Ruth Behar, designed to teach U.S. children about belonging, identity and immigration. Behar, born in Havana to a Jewish Cuban family and a professor at the University of Michigan, has been traveling for decades to Cuba, where she has been deeply involved in efforts to assist the Jewish community.

