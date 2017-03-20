The assimilation of a Jewish Cuban girl to the U.S. and the recovery of the lost island
A Jewish Cuban girl who flees Fidel Castro's regime and lands in multicultural New York City is the main character of the first novel by anthropologist Ruth Behar, designed to teach U.S. children about belonging, identity and immigration. Behar, born in Havana to a Jewish Cuban family and a professor at the University of Michigan, has been traveling for decades to Cuba, where she has been deeply involved in efforts to assist the Jewish community.
Cuba Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jen childs and eric keech
|Jan '17
|Concernedparent
|2
|Dozens of Cuban migrants land in Florida Keys: ...
|Jan '17
|Jodie Tatum
|3
|Cuba remains set in its ways (Apr '15)
|Jan '17
|Josh Morgan
|38
|Portville Man Receives 20-Year Sentence For Ass... (Sep '14)
|Jan '17
|susan
|6
|Celebrities' Blind Spot on CubaLizzie Crocker
|Dec '16
|Commies R red
|1
|US reportedly may abstain from UN vote condemni... (Sep '15)
|Jul '16
|Crusader
|9
|Holding the left responsible (Sep '15)
|Jul '16
|Crusader
|4
