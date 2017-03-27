Sign marking America's 1st oil discovery reported missing
A New York state historical marker placed near the spot where Europeans first discovered petroleum in North America has been reported missing. Norm Ungermann, a legislator in Allegany County in the Southern Tier, tells the Olean Times Herald that a local resident recently noticed the cast iron blue and yellow sign was missing from where it had stood for 85 years in the rural town of Cuba.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey Herald.
Add your comments below
Cuba Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jen childs and eric keech
|Jan '17
|Concernedparent
|2
|Dozens of Cuban migrants land in Florida Keys: ...
|Jan '17
|Jodie Tatum
|3
|Cuba remains set in its ways (Apr '15)
|Jan '17
|Josh Morgan
|38
|Portville Man Receives 20-Year Sentence For Ass... (Sep '14)
|Jan '17
|susan
|6
|Celebrities' Blind Spot on CubaLizzie Crocker
|Dec '16
|Commies R red
|1
|US reportedly may abstain from UN vote condemni... (Sep '15)
|Jul '16
|Crusader
|9
|Holding the left responsible (Sep '15)
|Jul '16
|Crusader
|4
Find what you want!
Search Cuba Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC