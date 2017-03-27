Sign marking America's 1st oil discov...

Sign marking America's 1st oil discovery reported missing

A New York state historical marker placed near the spot where Europeans first discovered petroleum in North America has been reported missing. Norm Ungermann, a legislator in Allegany County in the Southern Tier, tells the Olean Times Herald that a local resident recently noticed the cast iron blue and yellow sign was missing from where it had stood for 85 years in the rural town of Cuba.

