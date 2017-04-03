Salt enhances flavor of so many dishes

Spring vegetables with gomasio salt at Caroline Barrett's house Thursday, March 23, 2017 in Delmar, N.Y. Spring vegetables with gomasio salt at Caroline Barrett's house Thursday, March 23, 2017 in Delmar, N.Y. Lemon thyme salt, left, and gomasio salt at Caroline Barrett's house Thursday, March 23, 2017 in Delmar, N.Y. Lemon thyme salt, left, and gomasio salt at Caroline Barrett's house Thursday, March 23, 2017 in Delmar, N.Y. From left, flakey sea salt, kosher salt and fine salt at Caroline Barrett's house Thursday, March 23, 2017 in Delmar, N.Y. From left, flakey sea salt, kosher salt and fine salt at Caroline Barrett's house Thursday, March 23, 2017 in Delmar, N.Y. Lemon thyme shrimp at Caroline Barrett's house Thursday, March 23, 2017 in Delmar, N.Y. Lemon thyme shrimp at Caroline Barrett's house Thursday, March 23, 2017 in Delmar, N.Y. Salted chocolate tart made with the flakey salt ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.