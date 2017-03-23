Rare poll finds Cuban citizens favor better US relations

A rare poll of Cuban public opinion has found that most of the island's citizens approve of normal relations with the United States and large majorities want more tourists to visit and the expansion of private business ownership. In a poll of 840 people taken in Cuba late last year by the research organization NORC at the University of Chicago, 55 percent said that normal relations with the U.S. would be mostly good for the country.

